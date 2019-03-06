Objection withdrawn against Scarborough music festival which raises money for St. Catherine's Hospice

A family music festival to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice will now go ahead as planned after an objection to the event was withdrawn.

A premises licence application had been lodged with Scarborough Borough Council by Louisa Oakley for Burnistonbury, which will be held in the Showfield off the Coastal Road at Burniston.

The application was seeking permission for live music and to sell alcohol until midnight at the event on one Saturday a year. Alcohol sales will end 15 minutes before the event finishes.

The plans were thrown into doubt following an objection from one member of the public.

The objector raised fears that the event would cause a public nuisance and a decision was set to be made by a Scarborough Council Licensing sub-committee on Tuesday next week.

The council has now confirmed that the meeting has now been cancelled after the objection was withdrawn, meaning the event can now go ahead.

The applicant has told the council that the event would be a “family festival” and that an event management plan will be submitted to the local safety advisory group eight weeks in advance.

Alcohol will not be sold in glass bottles and receptacles.