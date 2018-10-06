Objectors fail to stop go-ahead for retirement village

Plans for a retirement village in Filey have been passed by a narrow margin following fierce local objections.

McCarthy and Stone has been granted permission to build 59 dwellings, comprising a two-storey block of 39 flats and 20 bungalows on land at Church Cliff Drive. As part of the scheme, it will also create a drainage bund to protect the site from flooding.

Scarborough Council’s planning committee heard that 46 people had objected to the plans for the retirement village, which would be for people aged 55 and over.

A further 45 people had also signed a petition against the plans, stating it was “overdevelopment” of the site.

However, the committee voted by seven votes to five, with two abstentions, to grant planning permission following a lengthy debate.

Filey ward councillor Mike Cockerill told councillors that the proposal “drove a horse and cart through [the council’s] local plan,” which specified that the land was suitable for around 30 one-storey bungalows only.

Filey Town councillor Kevin Wilkie also asked councillors to throw out the plans.

He said: “I’m asking you, for once, to listen to the people of Filey and to support them.”

However, the vote did not go in the protestor's favour.

Cllr Steve Siddons (Lab) told the meeting: “I cannot see what the objectors see on this site.

“I am very pleased by what is proposed and it is not overdevelopment.”

Cllr Eric Broadbent added that housing for elderly residents was “just what we need”.

McCarthy and Stone must contribute £300,000 for affordable housing provision and £31,834.98 towards the borough’s public open spaces as part of a Section 106 agreement before it can start work.

Also, none of the apartments and bungalows can be built until the flooding bund, which will protect the development from heavy rainwater, is constructed.