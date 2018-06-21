Ollie's Open ambition

Ganton Golf Club assistant-pro Ollie Adamson will get into the swing of his first-ever British Open adventure on Monday morning.

The 22-year-old tees off at Alwoodley at 10.09am in the regional qualifiers for the tournament, with the carrot being the opportunity to turn out at Carnoustie next month and rub shoulders with the world’s best golfers.

Should Adamson make the cut of the top eight at the Leeds-based course, then there is still plenty of golf ahead of him, as he will join a host of other hopefuls at the final qualifiers.

Adamson feels no pressure on his shoulders though, he is just looking forward to the experience.

“I’m feeling good going into it because I’ve been in good form at my recent Yorkshire PGA competitions,” said Adamson.

“I’m just going there to enjoy it, I don’t know what to expect really, so I won’t be feeling a lot of pressure.

“I’ve played at Alwoodley a couple of times so I know what to expect from the course and I’m looking forward to giving it a go.

“Obviously every golfer’s dream is to play at the Open, I’ve just got to concentrate on what is in front of me.

“The top eight qualify from this event, so I’ll be looking to make a good start, play to par and see how things go from there.”