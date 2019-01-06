Ollie the labrador rescued from the cliffs near Bridlington

Bridlington coastguards first rescue of 2019 involved a black labrador called Ollie who was stuck on the cliffs.

The Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were called to Danes Dyke, just before 2pm yesterday.

A spokesperson said: "The team arrived on scene and formulated an extraction plan as the dog Ollie a black Labrador was sat in an area where cliff extraction could have been difficult.

"Bridlington and Filey Coastguard set up a standard cliff top setup and a technician was lowered to the same ledge as Ollie. Ollie was placed into an animal rescue bag and lowered to the bottom of the cliff.

"Please remember to keep your dog on a lead near cliff edges. This was the team's first tasking of 2019."