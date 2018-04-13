Olympic swimming stars to visit Whitby and Scarboro' - and your kids could be coached by them

Children aged seven to 14, who can swim over 25 metres unaided have a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to join Olympic swimmers and try their hand at a number of water-based sports.

Olympic stars, Vicki Lucass and Grant Turner, will be at Whitby Leisure Centre on Sunday, May 13 to host the activities, including fast swimming, water polo, synchronised swimming and rookie lifeguard skills.

It runs from 10am until noon, and then again in the afternoon at Scarborough Sports Village from 2pm to 4pm.

To sign up for the event, contact Whitby Leisure Centre: 01947 604640 or visit: www.everyoneactive.com/whitby-leisure-centre.