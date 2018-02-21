On run sex offender who assaulted young girl in Filey is arrested in Halifax

A SEX offender who went on the run after being convicted of sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in Filey has been arrested in the Halifax area.

Wanted man David Graham Laycock, 43, from Burnley in Lancashire, was arrested in Halifax area last night (Tues Feb 20)

He is currently in police custody.

North Yorkshire Police issued a wanted appeal on Monday to trace Laycock after he absconded from court.

Laycock was due to be sentenced for a non-recent sexual assault against a ten-year-old girl in Filey.

However, he failed to attend his court hearing and a judge at York Crown Court issued a warrant for his arrest.