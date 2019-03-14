One bloke in Malton - Jason Hunter will tackle Brexit issue

International trade expert and one third of the social media sensation ‘#3 blokes in a pub’, Jason Hunter, is heading to Malton to speak about Brexit.

The talk, entitled ‘Brexit – where are we now and how did we get there?’ takes place at Malton Friends Meeting House tomorrow (Friday March 15) at 7.30pm.

He will be joined by York University lecturer Simon Sweeney.

Jason has lived and worked in over a dozen countries inside and outside the EU.

He has negotiated international trade deals from within and outside of the European Union for the fifth largest steel company in the world and represented the Hong Kong Special Administrative Regional Government in an international mediation case as an expert witness.

Jason is known as ‘the middle guy from #3blokesinapub’ and is an ardent campaigner for finding and sharing the real facts about Brexit.

Councillor Di Keal said: “Ever since the EU referendum there has been so much information and mis-information flying around on Brexit. This event will give local people the opportunity to hear some hard facts.”

The event, organised by Thirsk and Malton Liberal Democrats is free, but seats can be booked online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brexit-where-are-we-now-and-how-did-we-get-there-tickets-57146646157