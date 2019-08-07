One in eight people in Scarborough cycle weekly, new figures reveal

One in eight people in Scarborough cycle at least once a week, figures show.

The Department for Transport has just released the results of an annual survey, which reveals how often people cycle in England.

In Scarborough there were 365 respondents, who answered questions about their travel habits between November 2017 and November 2018.

Of those, 13% said they cycled at least once a week. This is above the England average of 11%.

Cycling is becoming more popular in Scarborough. The survey suggests 21% more people are cycling weekly than 2016-17.

Out of the respondents, 5% were keen cyclists and used their bike at least three times a week.

Scarborough has a higher proportion of cyclists than Yorkshire and the Humber does on average.

The survey found cycling for leisure was more popular than for travel, with 10% of people cycling at least once a week for fun, while 6% commuted by bike.

Nationally, the number of cyclists has slightly fallen over the last year.

Xavier Brice, chief executive of Sustrans, the walking and cycling charity, said: “Much more needs to be done overall to increase cycling across the nation.

“The Government has a responsibility to make active travel easier, safer, and more appealing than driving for short journeys, and this can only be achieved through large scale investment in walking and cycling infrastructure.”

The charity Cycling UK appealed to ministers to tackle the perception that cycling is a dangerous activity.

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns, said: “Despite the Government recognising the need to encourage and enable more people to cycle regularly for health and environmental reasons, unfortunately the proportion of trips made by bike has remained largely static for 20 years.

“When asked what stops people from cycling more often, the common response is that it’s too dangerous. The reality is that cycling is not a dangerous activity, but it’s this perception which needs to be tackled.”