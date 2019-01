Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to an incident on Chimney Bank, Rosedale yesterday afternoon.

The team were called by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 2.46pm to a single vehicle road traffic collision.

The vehicle is believed to have slipped off the road in winter conditions and one person was reported trapped.

Eleven members of the Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were stood down while en route as emergency services on scene had dealt with the situation.