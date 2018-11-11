Open Air Theatre, Scarborough: there might be another megastar heading our way in 2019

There are just hours to wait until the first acts for the 2019 season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre are announced - and one or two megastars might be on their way !

There are two announcements to be revealed on Monday, at 8am and 10am.

Both are music icons – with one returning to play the Yorkshire coast venue for a second time. We could even get another "Britney-sized" coup !

A record-breaking 90,000 people watched shows at Scarborough OAT in 2018 with sell-out gigs from the likes of Britney Spears, Lionel Richie, Bastille and Gary Barlow.

And venue programmers Cuffe and Taylor have pledged they will be bringing more of music’s biggest stars to Europe’s largest open air arena in 2019.

Director Peter Taylor said: “2018 was quite simply a sensational year at Scarborough Open Air Theatre enjoyed by more than 90,000 people.

“The challenge is always how do you follow that? But we have another brilliant run of shows lined up for next year which we feel sure will appeal to a wide audience.

“We cannot wait to reveal our first two headline stars. Both are music icons and we feel sure these shows will sell out very quickly.

“It’s going to be another incredible summer at this stunning venue – so watch this space!”

