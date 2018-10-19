Open evening to showcase part-time study opportunities at CU Scarborough

CU Scarborough is hosting an open evening to show people how they can study for a degree around full time employment in just three years.

The focus of the event will provide information on part time study and give information about how students can study two evenings a week or on a day-release basis.

The free event at CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, will be held on Tuesday, October 30, 5 until 7.30pm.

Employer engagement and business development manager at CU Scarborough, Tina Steele, will give a presentation about the various degree apprenticeship and part-time options available as well as information on how courses can be financed.

Visitors will also be able to meet current students and hear first-hand the benefits of studying part-time as well as take a tour of the state-of-the-art site.

Steven Knowles, Student Recruitment and Marketing Manager, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for those who work full time or have other commitments to find out more about our part-time study options.

“We look to offer our students a flexible education and many people may not realise that you can study part-time and still achieve a degree in just three years.

“Our part-time options are perfect for those wanting to take the next step in their career, people looking to change jobs or those wanting to take on a degree apprenticeship.

“Visitors will be given lots of useful information about the range of courses available, details on the course content as well as information on fees and financing and the opportunity to speak to current students. We look forward to welcoming people to the event.”

If you are interested in the event, book your place at www.coventry.ac.uk/