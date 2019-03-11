OPEN EVENT: Award winning learning on show at Coventry University Scarborough campus

Award winning learning is to be showcased at the state-of-the-art Coventry University Scarborough campus.

An Open Event for prospective students, families and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 19, from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet staff and students, get an insight into courses, explore the facilities, the campus, find out about fees, funding and student accommodation available in Scarborough.

Students at CU Scarborough benefit from a modern, forward-thinking higher education institution, reinforced by the quality and reputation of Coventry University - named 13th best university in UK in The Guardian University Guide 2019.

It offers full time, part time and foundation courses, designed to fit around diverse lifestyles and tailored to the needs of its learners.

Courses are taught one module at a time, allowing more time for assignments and there are no end of year exams, avoiding the need for last minute revision

It has an Access course specifically for people who may not have the conventional educational requirements to enter into higher education.

The open evening will highlight its highly flexible and exciting courses, accessible to all.

It is firmly focused on teaching and learning that will lead to academic qualifications.

Situated on the stunning Yorkshire coast, CU Scarborough also provides career-focused courses, coupled wherever possible with placement opportunities.

It links to skills gaps in the area - helping to prepare students for the world of work and leading directly to employment.

CU Scarborough is Coventry University Group’s campus on the Yorkshire coast. With CU Coventry and CU London, they form CU, part of the Coventry University Group.

The relationship provides an opportunity to move between each campus after completing an academic year, limited to specific degree courses and availability.

A spokesperson said: "We've set our standards high and we will need you to commit fully to your course. That’s not to say you won’t have fun along the way, but we want you to achieve your potential – and that means working hard.

"For many of our students living away from home will be a new experience. In Scarborough you’ll find everything you’d expect from a vibrant town by the sea, plus a whole lot more. Scarborough is a remarkably beautiful place to study; there are the beaches, the North Yorkshire Moors and even a medieval castle guarding the town. To make things even better, nearly everything is within walking distance."

Upcoming CU Scarborough Open Events

Tuesday 19 March 5pm

Wednesday 10 April 2pm

Tuesday 18 June 5pm

Saturday 17 August 10am

