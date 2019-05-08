Closure of Scarborough area’s toilets a retrograde step, blasts councillor

First of all I would thank all the voters who continue to support me in my work on behalf of Filey.

In regard to the Town Council, I believe the electors sent out a clear message last Thursday - that message being to change tack, be more positive, save the Queen Street Garden and reconsider the public toilet issue.

I hope that the next four years will see the Town Council taking notice of that very clear message that was sent out by the electorate.

We will all have our own opinion about matters under discussion, which is as it should be, providing the information we are providing can be substantiated.

In the matter of some aspects of the relationship between the three tiers of Local Government the current situation is, in my opinion, undesirable and not in the best interests of anyone, certainly not the people of Filey.

We all have our opinion about Scarborough Borough Council but we need to be able to talk to them.

I believe everyone needs to now draw a line under what has happened or said in the past and work for the future.

Probably the most immediate area of concern is that of the public toilets.

I have previously reported that a report is scheduled to go to the borough’s Cabinet next month. It is likely it will recommend the permanent closure of at least one toilet.

In my opinion this would be a most retrograde step.

As you are aware I have already spoken against such a dire move.

The issue of the future of the public toilets was a significant one during both the Town and Borough Council elections.

From the results of the election, I believe it is incumbent on the Town Council to request to enter into new detailed discussion with the Borough Council in regard to the future management of the public toilets in Filey.

One other major aspect raised was in regard to Queen Street Garden.

I believe we need to make progress on this without delay.

I would hope we can spend a little of our money and have the actual ground conditions investigated, and then a report prepared so that proper consideration, with relevant facts, can be given.

Mike Cockerill

by email