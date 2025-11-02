Astro Dog astronomy column - what Yorkshire coast stargazers can look out for in November 2025
November is when the nights start to become much colder, so make sure to wrap up when you head out stargazing!
The nights of November are long and dark (which is great for enjoying stargazing), the Aurora season is truly under way, all the famous winter constellations are now visible in the middle of the night, the full “Super” “Beaver” Moon will be a beautiful sight, there’s some wonderful conjunctions to observe, and also a few meteor showers to enjoy.
Please find a selection of celestial treats to look out for this November below:
Nov 1 – Moon appears close by to planet Saturn
Nov 5 – Full “Super” “Beaver” Moon
Nov 6 – Moon appears close by to the Pleiades star cluster
Nov 8 – Moon appears close by to bright star Elnath
Nov 10 – Moon appears close by to planet Jupiter and bright star Pollux
Nov 12 – Last Quarter Moon + Northern Taurid Meteor Shower peak
Nov 13 – Moon appears close by to bright star Regulus
Nov 17 – Moon appears close by to bright star Spica + Peak of the Leonid Meteor Shower
Nov 20 – New Moon
Nov 21 – Alpha Monocerotid Meteor Shower peak + Uranus at Opposition
Nov 25 – Planet Mercury appears close by to planet Venus
Nov 28 – First Quarter Moon
Nov 29 – Moon appears close by to planet Saturn
As always, if you head out to enjoy the night sky at any point in the near future, we wish you all good luck and clear skies!
Visit https://www.astro-dog.co.uk for more information.