Astro Dog astronomy column - what Yorkshire coast stargazers can look out for in November 2025

Full moon rising above Scarborough Castle. ©Astro Dog.

In this edition of our Night Sky Guide we will be going over what to look out for during the month of November 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

November is when the nights start to become much colder, so make sure to wrap up when you head out stargazing!

The nights of November are long and dark (which is great for enjoying stargazing), the Aurora season is truly under way, all the famous winter constellations are now visible in the middle of the night, the full “Super” “Beaver” Moon will be a beautiful sight, there’s some wonderful conjunctions to observe, and also a few meteor showers to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please find a selection of celestial treats to look out for this November below:

Nov 1 – Moon appears close by to planet Saturn

Nov 5 – Full “Super” “Beaver” Moon

Nov 6 – Moon appears close by to the Pleiades star cluster

Nov 8 – Moon appears close by to bright star Elnath

Nov 10 – Moon appears close by to planet Jupiter and bright star Pollux

Nov 12 – Last Quarter Moon + Northern Taurid Meteor Shower peak

Nov 13 – Moon appears close by to bright star Regulus

Nov 17 – Moon appears close by to bright star Spica + Peak of the Leonid Meteor Shower

Nov 20 – New Moon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 21 – Alpha Monocerotid Meteor Shower peak + Uranus at Opposition

Nov 25 – Planet Mercury appears close by to planet Venus

Nov 28 – First Quarter Moon

Nov 29 – Moon appears close by to planet Saturn

If you would like to learn more, you can find more detailed information on all of these astronomical events and more by watching our Night Sky Guide video for the month of November on our YouTube channel (link below).

If you liked this content, please make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more regular astronomy content, including regular alerts and updates for the Northern Lights.

As always, if you head out to enjoy the night sky at any point in the near future, we wish you all good luck and clear skies!

Visit https://www.astro-dog.co.uk for more information.