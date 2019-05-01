Extra vigilance needed to prevent fires on North Yorkshire Moors

In view of the early warning that has already been announced, I would request that all sections of policing, fire rescue and weather reporting please keep consistent warnings to the public about taking every precaution not to cause items, even broken glass, to be discarded on moorland.

We are accustomed to damp and rainy weather which safeguards our land to some degree, but we have been warned that first a warm spell, then unusually high temperatures will happen over May, June and July.

The place where some carelessly disposed of item may be heedlessly left or thrown, could be the start of fires destroying homes, animals and livelihoods.

Fire travels fast.

Let us not be careless.

Be on the lookout, everyone.

Ursula Badger

Oliver’s View

Scarborough