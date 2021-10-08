She kept using the language “blah blah blah”.

We in Britain are changing the way we produce power and use power.

The wind farms on land and out at sea, solar panels lining our fields, electric vehicles being built including electric powered buses, some of which are built here in Scarborough at the Plaxton coach and bus factory.

Plaxton factory in Scarborough.

We have shut down coal mines, demolished coal-fired power stations, we have cut down on traffic by introducing congestion charges, so when Greta says we are just talking the talk she is wrong.

My biggest question to Greta Thunberg is this: She never says what she would do to slow or stop climate change, I would throw back her words to her when she speaks, it’s all blah blah blah.

Greta please come up with some concrete changes you would do, and please look at what Britain is doing today.

J Large