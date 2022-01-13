Letter: Railway stop at Scarborough Hospital would be a big help for patient access

This would allow easy access to the hospital both from Scarborough and Malton and also from the other side of York.

People live to the west of Scarborough and if they work in York or need to visit they use the A64.

They would not double back to Seamer which has limited parking, and driving into Malton/Norton would be just as difficult, so they drive.

Scarborough Hospital.

Why not build a new stop near Rillington?

They could then easily transfer to the train.

It would need a large car park with safe access off/on to the A64.

Reducing the traffic would reduce congestion on the A64.

If Whitby and Pickering ever decided to re-connect to the York/Scarborough railway, the extra stop at Rillington would be a good place to meet.

Why don’t we invent the train ambulance?

It would wait in Scarborough with the driver.

If a decision was made to transfer a patient to York and the helicopter was not available (too expensive?), the ambulance drives to the station and transfers the patient to the train.

One ambulance member would stay on the train and the ambulance would return to base and pick up another crew and stay in service.

I believe there was once a train siding near the hospital, maybe a new one could be built for the train/ambulance to unload.

We should use the facilities we already have.

Chas Stewart