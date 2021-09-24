Whitby litter: 'not convinced that unified North Yorkshire will be champion for coastal towns'

We decided to travel to Whitby for a day out and were left disappointed.

By Reader Letter
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:14 am

There was a lot of litter - and there was no sense that the council was doing much to keep the area clean and tidy.

I’m still to be convinced, however, that the unified North Yorkshire County Council will be a champion for coastal towns.

I hope council leader Carl Les sets out his plans soon for scrutiny.

Whitby looking sunny and spotless - but reader Joe Egan was unhappy with the amount of litter he saw while visiting from Malton.

Joe Egan,

Malton