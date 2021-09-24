Whitby litter: 'not convinced that unified North Yorkshire will be champion for coastal towns'
We decided to travel to Whitby for a day out and were left disappointed.
There was a lot of litter - and there was no sense that the council was doing much to keep the area clean and tidy.
I’m still to be convinced, however, that the unified North Yorkshire County Council will be a champion for coastal towns.
I hope council leader Carl Les sets out his plans soon for scrutiny.
Joe Egan,
Malton