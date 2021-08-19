Whitby Swing Bridge closure: we need traffic lights at Larpool junction

I see Cllr Joe Plant agrees with the decision.

I can only suggest that he rides round in a taxi for a day and sees the frustration of drivers who come down Green Lane into a tailback of vehicles trying to get out onto the A171 at the end of the new bridge to get back into town.

If there are not going to be traffic lights at the Larpool crossing, there will be an accident one of these days.

A very full Whitby Swing Bridge - picture taken at Whitby Goth Weekend, October 2019.

I also read that buses will be exempt.

Why are taxis not exempt?

They are also public transport.

After all, cameras in bus lanes can pick out number plates of cars that stray into bus lanes and the drivers get fined.

This could also be applied to the bridge to stop ordinary cars from going over.

The council has received £400,000 to bring this about.

They should invest that on railings on the outside of the pavements and keep pedestrians off the road, thereby cutting the need to shut the bridge to vehicles.

Chris Dalquen