Motorcycle racing on track at Scarborough’s Oliver’s Mount

Grateful thanks and sincere congratulations to the genial Shaun Dalton, Mick Grant and Eddie Roberts, plus their dedicated volunteers team, following a hugely successful and welcome return of motorcycle racing at Oliver’s Mount.

Truly the greatest sport on earth, due to the bravest, most skilful competitors and friendliest, best-behaved supporters.

The course has never looked to be in better condition, a testimony to the hard work of all concerned.

On a broader scale, the local economy will have witnessed a dramatic upturn in revenue, having missed out on so much last year, so, quite simply, everyone benefits as a consequence.

Media coverage will indeed show the UK’s premier resort and my favourite place of all in an accurately positive light, thus encouraging yet more visitors to swell the coffers of local businesses.

The feature Gold Cup meeting is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 28-29 and this is already indelibly entered in my diary as a non-negotiable red line (to anyone carelessly simultaneously staging their wedding and thinking of inviting me - there is my answer).

I urge all who love our sport and indeed those souls who have yet to see the light, to turn out in force to support your local event and fittingly reward the organisers and riders.

For less than the price of a ticket to watch preening, popinjay, Premier League prima-donnas prancing around a field with a bag of wind for a mere 90 minutes, you can enjoy a whole weekend of high speed true sport and socialising - top Yorkshire value!

Howard G Ligg

Gainsborough

Lincolnshire