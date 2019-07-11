No substitute for the quality ‘once thriving’ Scarborough has lost

The town centre executives are now asking the public for their ideas of how to regenerate the town centre, yet past and present councils have allowed the systematic stripping of the town’s essential amenities.

These have included closure of:

• both outdoor pools

• Kinderland

• toilets

• bus station

• Futurist

• Post Office

• Floral Hall.

The subway toilets closed when they became unsupervised and left smelling like a cesspit.

Going back over several years, my family were and still are business people.

My great grandfather, grandfather and several uncles played a major role in the town with their various trades.

Like many others, they were the backbone of what was then a thriving seaside resort.

By conjuring up new ideas on how to regenerate the town centre now is not the answer to a problem that can’t be resolved by papering over the cracks or plucking random ideas out of the air.

There’s no substitute for quality and that’s what the town has lost.

Margaret Smith

Westwood Road

Scarborough