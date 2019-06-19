Scarborough chairman says social care system needs urgent reform

Two recent Panorama programmes (May 29 and June 5) highlighted the crisis in social care.

The shameful state of affairs in Somerset is replicated in North Yorkshire. Here too, dementia patients are being forced to sell their homes to try and meet their care costs.

The 2017 General Election proved that ordinary voters are not exclusively concerned about Brexit. Independent Government advisers resorted to an open letter to express despair at the failure of this administration and its predecessors to tackle the funding of social care.

We hear promises of tax cuts from Tory leadership hopefuls: who will champion the needs of the desperate?

Whether a potential PM has taken drugs in the past or is a technology wizard is a diverting irrelevancy. The crisis in care has already blighted the last years and months of thousands of people. Without urgent, radical and courageous reform, as brave as the Labour Government’s NHS Act of 1948, a similar fate awaits our loved ones. And ourselves.

Tim Kirkup

Chairman, Dementia Action Alliance, Scarborough