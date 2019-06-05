Scarborough Futurist site - how a global design competition could be the solution

I recently wrote to the new leader of the council, Cllr Steve Siddons, and suggested an alternative approach at the Futurist site.

Part of my letter is quoted here:

I note from the local press that you have concerns, like many local residents of the town and visitors, regarding the development of the former Futurist site on the Foreshore.

The main concern is that the current proposals put forward as a conceptual design appear to have been progressed by the council without fully looking into what is best for Scarborough and does not appear to have been open for options from other developers.

In addition, the current concept proposals put forward by Flamingo Land Limited extends out over the steps between the Foreshore and St Nicholas Street and into the St Nicholas Gardens.

It is imperative that the existing St Nicholas Gardens are maintained in their entirety, as they are a main focal point on the Foreshore.

May I suggest that it may be beneficial to look into the idea of holding an international design and development competition, open to approved developers and their design teams.

Once the development designs have been submitted, a short list of the best solutions could then be put on public display for comment and a vote.

The council could then take this feedback from the public into account when selecting the preferred option.

The Royal Institute of British Architects competitions has extensive experience in delivering high profile selection processes.

Established for over 40 years, they manage competitions for a diverse range of project types and budgets on behalf of both public and private sector clients.

They are widely recognised as the UK’s leading provider of design competition management services.

The RIBA has an experienced team who can advise and arrange competitive selection processes to meet your requirements. Using the RIBA to manage and support your competition brings credibility, prestige and rigor to the process.

Their long experience in managing design competitions will ensure your competition is managed to best practice standards to fulfil your requirements and attract high-quality design responses.

It will send a clear signal to contestants that you have a commitment to design excellence, fairness and impartiality.

For more details I would recommend visiting their website.

Tony Freeman

Stepney Grove

Scarborough