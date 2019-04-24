Scarborough south side will be ruined by Flamingo Land Coast monstrosity

I would just like to comment on the appalling plans that Scarborough Council and Flamingo Land have for Scarborough’s seafront.

The whole aspect of the south side and the well-known view of it that fills holiday brochures will be ruined by this monstrosity.

The lovely gardens at the side with benches for people to sit upon and enjoy the view will be shattered by the screams of people on the roller coaster ride, and as for the 60ft tower, has anybody been onto the South Cliff and looked across and imagined the view with that stuck in the middle of it?

The old arcades and cafes along the south side are now historic buildings and reflect what Scarborough once was and if we need to update it, then this is not the way with huge glass buildings.

It needs smaller properties, lots more cafes and restaurants and please, a museum that celebrates the fantastic history of this town.

Anita Cassedy

Alexander Avenue

East Ayton