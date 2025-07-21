'Simple human connections matter the most' - Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume's monthly column

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume outside Westminster.

It’s the honour of my life to represent Scarborough and Whitby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My first year as your Member of Parliament has been a whirlwind.

There’s been so much to take on board.

But I’ve never lost sight of the fact that the most important part of my job is trying to help constituents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I’m able to do that – and I’ll always try where possible – it’s the most satisfying aspect too.

Earlier this month, July 4 to be exact, marked 12 months to the day since you elected me as your MP.

The anniversary provided me with an opportunity to reflect on some of the things which have been achieved over that period.

I know how tough life is for so many people so, when I’m able to lighten the load a little, it’s a good feeling.

Often, this involves focusing on individual cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some, I’ll raise in parliament – with a constituent’s permission of course – to shine a light on a particular issue.

Recently, I delivered a speech about a victim of domestic abuse in the House of Commons.

She’s unable to move on properly with her life because the perpetrator, who is now in prison, and is the subject of a restraining order, still has his name on the lease of the property in which he attacked her in front of their children.

Her landlord says the law makes it impossible to remove it, despite the presence of a restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I raised her issue in Parliament and was told that situations like the one she now finds herself in will be considered during the upcoming review into violence against women and girls.

Another constituent, with multiple medical conditions, contacted me when his Personal Independence Payment was completely stopped, leaving him with no support.

I’ve been campaigning hard on PIP since becoming an MP, having a personal meeting with the Prime Minister before helping to win a key concession on the Universal Credit & PIP Bill.

Only last week, I ensured his voice was heard in Westminster by discussing the case personally with the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was also delighted to help a Ugandan doctor, whose life was transformed by another of my constituents, secure a Visa to celebrate her 90th birthday in Scarborough.

With Valerie’s support, Denis gained his professional qualifications and is now building a clinic in his home country.

He was finding it difficult to travel to England and share Valerie’s special occasion.

Through hard work, we were able to get the problem resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Parliament breaks up for the summer, rather like political school, I’m looking forward to spending some time at home and catching up with my constituents face to face.

There’s always more to do, but it’s the simple human connections which matter the most.