Organiser of Scarborough car meet speaks out

The organiser of a car meet which was shut down yesterday has spoken out following the council's proposal to ban 'car cruising'.

The first Static Royals car meet of 2018 was shut down yesterday (March 25) after a road closure was put in place by North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Borough Council.

Ryan Linley, who has been organising the meets for five years, said: "It was all authorised. Everything was done the same way it has been done since we started.

"They say it was a last minute decision to shut the street. For the council to shut a road it usually takes weeks.

"There was quite a few cars down there that were parked up. The only traffic was the usual amount going up and down. People come down to have a look and drive past so it maybe was a bit busier than normal. There wasn't any wheel spinning. "

This is the fifth year the Static Royals meets have been taking place in Scarborough with around six taking place each year.

But yesterday a road closure was put in place by Scarborough Borough Council and North Yorkshire Police.

Mr Linley said massive disruptions were caused because around 400 cars had to leave at once rather than leaving in small groups.

He added: "The meets bring in a huge amount of revenue to local businesses. People come from across the country for the sole purpose of attending. One car club from Belgium has come to Scarborough before just for the meet.

"Putting this order in will also have a huge knock on with other groups such as the Scooter Weekend."

To provide increased powers for the future, Scarborough Borough Council is now seeking a Public Space Protection Order and needs the views of local people. The PSPO will provide additional powers under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act to specifically target car cruise events in Scarborough.

To read more about the police and council's proposal click here.