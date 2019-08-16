Outdoor seating approved for Matalan's new cafe in Scarborough

A retail giant has been granted permission to have outside seating as part of a new cafe at its Scarborough store.

Scarborough Council approved a proposal from Matalan for a cafe unit at the St Thomas Street entrance side of its store earlier this year.

It followed up that application with a second to allow an area of outside seating, also in St Thomas Street for the cafe.

Following no objections to the plans, the council has now said the store can have its wish and place the seating in St Thomas Street.

Images submitted to the borough council show five tables outside the store, three on one side of the entrance and two on the other, with a moveable barrier to separate them from pedestrians using the pavement.