Outstanding A-level results for Scarborough Sixth Form College

The eagerly anticipated A-level results day has finally arrived – a day that many students will never forget as they take the next steps in their lives.

Scarborough Sixth Form College has announced its A-level results along with the rest of the country.

Figures show that once again the college has achieved an outstanding set of A-level results confirming its status as one of the top-performing sixth form colleges in the north of England for student progress.

The overall pass rate is 98.4% with 52% of entries awarded an A*, A or B grade.

There was a significant rise in the number of A* and A grades too, with seven per cent of all entries awarded the top grade, A* and 26% A* or A.

Individual successes saw five students achieve a place at Oxford and Cambridge universities and an impressive 28 students who achieved three or more A* or A grades.

The Sixth Form College also released an excellent set of BTEC results where 65% of entries were awarded the highest grade of Starred-Distinction and over 85% achieving at least a Distinction.

New principal, Phil Rumsey, said: “This again confirms the college as one of the best providers of BTEC in the country.”

Principal’s joy at results success

“These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the university of their choice or to begin employment and enjoy successful careers.

"For some of our students who joined us with below-average GCSEs, these achievements today will be life-changing.

"They are thoroughly well deserved and just reward for all the hard work, ambition and determination shown by our students.

"In particular, I would like to give a special mention to all of our staff who have worked really hard, with great focus and energy to enable and support our students to do their best.

"I would especially like to thank retiring Principal Marcus Towse for leading this college successfully for many years and leaving us in a strong position for the future.”

“Our purpose at the college is to enable students to set their sights high and realise their ambitions.

"We have students with a wide range of talents and abilities whose needs we are here to meet as part of the local community.

"Students achieving such good qualifications and progressing to higher-level destinations is clearly a big part of that and we continually strive to achieve even more for them.”