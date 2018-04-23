Overnight closure on A64 begins

An overnight diversion will be in place on the A64 this week as urgent resurfacing works are carried out.

The urgent road resurfacing repairs will be carried out at Staxton roundabout and are set to improve drivers journeys along the A64.

Overnight resurfacing work will be carried out starting today (Monday 23 April) for five nights.

Due to the scale of the work there will be a full closure of the A64 between Staxton Roundabout and Seamer Roundabout from 8pm to 6am.

A clearly signed diversions will be in place. There will also be temporary traffic lights to control traffic at Staxton Roundabout.

The work at Staxton has been brought forward out of a much larger scheme planned for later in the year. It will include further road resurfacing, and renewing footways and lighting between Staxton and Seamer.

Patching work has previously been carried out on Monday night (16 April) to repair a section of road at Staxton roundabout.

Further along the A64, four-way temporary traffic lights are in place at Sherburn as work is carried out by Yorkshire Water and a housing developer.

The work, which began last week (Monday April 16), is scheduled for completion on the afternoon of Wednesday April 25.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be.

"We carefully plan in the works under strict license from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum."