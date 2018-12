Emergency services were called out to reports of overtopping and young people wave dodging in North Bay.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard and Ravenscar Coastguard Rescue Teams attended the incident last night and decided to close the road until the tide subsided.

Although young people had dispersed, the teams remained at the scene to provide safety cover in case anyone else got into difficulties.

They were eventually stood down once the tide ebbed sufficiently.