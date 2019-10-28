Overtopping in Scarborough's North Bay prompts warning from Coastguard

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire Coastguard team have issued a warning after local coastguard teams responded to overtopping in North Bay yesterday.

A spokesperson from the team said: "Our Coastguard Officers ensured the safety of the public over high tide while the overtopping was at its worst.

"As we move into winter and the weather becomes more unpredictable we would like to remind members of the public not to get to close to the sea in extreme conditions. A small amount of water can sweep you off your feet and into the sea."