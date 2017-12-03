Packed programme at Dickensian Festival

The Malton Dickensian Festival, celebrating the market town’s links to Charles Dickens, is back with actress Miriam Margolyes as its headline star.

Events begin on Friday 8 December with the Big Sing as local school children perform their favourite Christmas carols at The Milton Rooms. Doors open at 12.30pm for a 1pm start.

Malton town centre will come alive with Dickensian spirit on Saturday 9 December 9 with street theatre from Hardcastle’s Mighty Excelsior Theatre Company at the Malton Food Lovers Christmas market.

Carriage rides will be available on the day and there will be a performance of A Christmas Carol in the Counting House Museum at 2pm and 3pm.

A Christmas Carol Lunchtime Gala will take place on Sunday 10 December at 1pm in the Milton Rooms.

The festival concludes on Sunday 17 December when Miriam Margolyes and Lucinda Hawksley explore what it would have been like to take part in a real Dickensian Christmas at the Talbot Hotel. Visit www.maltondickensianfestival.com to find out more details on the festival.