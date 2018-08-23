Paint job will give a fresh look to Spa Bridge

A popular Georgian bridge built to give easy access to Scarborough Spa is to be given a new lick of paint.

North Yorkshire County Council is to undertake essential maintenance painting the Spa Bridge next month.

The work will involve removing the existing damaged paint on the underside of the bridge and applying new paint coatings to protect the cast iron bridge structure.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “The bridge was opened in July 1827 and provides a pedestrian link between St Nicholas Cliff to the Spa and to the Holbeck area of town.

“Shortly after it was opened a toll booth was erected as the bridge proved so popular.

“This Georgian bridge is a rare example of a multi- span cast iron structure and requires this regular maintenance work to protect it from the elements.”

The bridge, which opened in 1827 and spans the valley from St Nicholas Cliff to the Spa, will remain open to pedestrians throughout the work.

What you need to know

The work is scheduled to start on Monday September 24.

Signs will be put up in the area confirming the date the work will start.

The council will have to temporarily move the existing bus stop opposite the Rotunda Museum to a new position in Vernon Road, but there will be signs telling bus users where to catch the bus.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians throughout the essential maintenance painting work.