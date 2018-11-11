Papa’s chip shop looks to net first plaice in contest

A Scarborough-based fish and chip shop is hoping to claim first plaice in a national competition.

Papa’s Fish and Chips, which is based on Market Lane, Seamer, has been named as one of five chippies to reach the final of the Staff Development category in the 2019 National Fish and Chip Awards organised by Seafish.

To reach this stage of the competition, the companies were assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, including internal training policies and assessments, training support and forward plans for staff development.

In the coming weeks, judges will visit the businesses unannounced to undertake full reviews of staff training and development practices. They will also evaluate the quality of the fish and chips and the level of customer service provided.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “A fish and chip shop’s employees are just as integral to its success as the product on offer.

“This award recognises fish and chip businesses that go above and beyond in providing their employees with high quality training, while demonstrating commitment to personal development and career progression.

“Our finalists have shown unparalleled investment in staff training and I have confidence that the staff at these establishments will be the future champions of the fish and chip trade.”