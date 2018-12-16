Papa’s hoping to net first plaice in national awards

Papa’s Fish and Chips, which has branches in Scarborough, has been named among the top UK businesses recognised for their efforts in promoting Seafood Week.

The company is one of just four shortlisted finalists in the 2019 National Fish and Chip Awards’ Best Seafood Week Campaign category.

This award category is open to entry from all businesses that participated in Seafood Week, which is an annual event that encourages consumers to eat more fish, more often.

To reach this stage of the competition, the four businesses were assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, focusing strongly on the marketing objectives and promotional tactics of their Seafood Week campaigns.

Entrants were also judged on their efforts to involve staff and how they collectively engaged with their target markets.

The overall national winner will be announced at the 31st anniversary awards ceremony to be held in London in January next year.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, commented: “Our annual Seafood Week campaign is a celebration of all things fish and shellfish and is a highlight in the seafood industry’s calendar.

“The initiative encourages all fish and chip related businesses to engage with their customers to promote the fantastic flavours and health benefits of fish and shellfish to inspire consumers to eat it more often and our four finalists did just that.

“With robust promotional campaigns that combined innovative marketing materials and techniques, it’s evident how passionate our four finalists are about increasing seafood consumption. I wish them the best of luck in the final.”

Ben Bartlett, celebrity chef and awards judge, said: “This award category is a fantastic way to celebrate the great taste experiences to be enjoyed by eating fish and shellfish, and I was extremely impressed by the standard of entries.

“All of the entrants developed an array of innovative ways to target their respective customers – it was great to see them promoting the natural and nutritional elements of fish and chips. I wish our four finalists the best of luck and would urge other businesses to get on board with Seafood Week 2019.”