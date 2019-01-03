Papier-mache replica of Scarborough castle and a suitcase of Yorkshire Tea left behind in Scarborough hotel

Where would you find a papier-mache replica of Scarborough Castle, a suitcase full of Yorkshire Tea and a raft boat - where else but Travelodge’s Lost & Found office in Scarborough.

The UK’s first budget hotel brand, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 557 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

With nearly 19 million people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel with half of customers being business travellers customers, detailed below are some of the other unusual treasures that have been left in Scarborough:

* A papier-mache replica of Scarborough Castle

* A suitcase full of Yorkshire tea

* A raft boat

* Business deal negotiation emails

* A cashmere three piece suit

The hotel chain has seen a growing trend in forgetful pet owners. One animal lover staying at a Travelodge for a summer break in the south left behind their Blue Eyed Cockatoo called Brexit, while a manager at another Travelodge hotel got quite a shock when they found a jilted groom in his room sobbing on his wedding night.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “We do get a range of fascinating items left behind. This year’s audit includes: a brand new ice-cream van and an amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, a 5ft teddy bear made of popcorn - even a replica of Megan Markel’s wedding dress.”