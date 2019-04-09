Parents spend more time at Scarborough school - by having lunch with their children

Staff at Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy, have started an initiative where parents can join their children for lunch, sampling a range of healthy food on offer.

Parents can try the foods that are being served to the children on a daily basis.

It is also an opportunity for staff and parents to interact in a more informal setting and discuss what is happening at the school.

Paul Prest, Headteacher of Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy, said: “We are always looking for new ways to spend time with parents and carers and we thought inviting them for lunch would be a fantastic idea.

“I know that parents and staff found it very useful spending time interacting with parents and I had an opportunity to speak to every parent individually.

“As it has been such a great success, we will now be holding parent lunch events every term.”