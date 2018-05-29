Parked cars block Scarborough bus service route

Inconsiderately parked cars are blocking a Scarborough bus route meaning the service is unable to run.

Two cars parked on Hovingham Drive have made the road too narrow to allow for buses to pass. It is currently preventing the East Yorkshire Motor Service running the number 10 service.

The cars, which are parked on either side of the road near Dalby Close, are pictured above.

EYMS tweeted the problem and have asked police to attend.

A spokesperson for EYMS tweeted: "A badly parked car is blocking Hovingham Drive, which means Service 10 can't serve this road at the moment. If you parked a white Corsa inconsiderately on this road, please move it quickly, the police are on the way."

The owners of the cars are urged to move their vehiicles and park elsewhere.