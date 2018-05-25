Participating in a perfect penguin party

The penguins at Sea Life Scarborough have been treated to a celebratory street party as they watched one of their old colony mates get married.

The penguin groom, Beaker, moved from Scarborough to Hunstanton in April as part of the European breeding programme for Humboldt penguins.

The former bachelor quickly paired off with his new partner Luna who was bred at the Hunstanton attraction.

Staff organised a skype call between the colonies so that Beaker’s old pals, including his brother Custard, could watch him pair off with his new beau.

The penguins were very intrigued by the laptop and the penguin pair on the screen.

Custard took a particular interest in the activity.

Todd German, animal care supervisor, said: “We were thrilled to hear that Beaker has paired off in his new colony in Hunstanton and wanted to share the news with the rest of our birds here in Scarborough.

“Custard is still here with us in Scarborough and is yet to find a girlfriend.

“He is well known to our guests as the naughtiest penguin in the colony as he can usually be found causing havoc on the walkway.”