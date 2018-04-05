Party reps wanted for new TV show

Are you looking for your dream job?
The TV production company behind Gogglebox and Tattoo Fixers is casting for a new series which will see club reps spend an unforgettable season abroad.

Wannabe party reps and seasoned clubs reps from Scarborough are wanted for the new series from Studio Lambert, a BAFTA winning production company.

Are you a seasoned club rep?

The series will follow club reps and wannabe reps on an unforgettable season working abroad.

A spokesperson for the production company said: "Our club reps will enjoy the experience of a lifetime working a season abroad in one of Europe’s hottest summer destinations, all for a major broadcaster."

Apply at www.studiolambert.com/take-part-club-reps to fill in a short application form. Alternatively, call the casting team on 0203 0406847 or email clubreps@studiolambert.com for more information.

Applicants must be 18 or over and available this summer.