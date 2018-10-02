Passengers left injured as cars collide head on in Filey

Two passengers have suffered serious injuries after two cars collided head on in Filey.

The collision took place outside the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park on Bowes Lane at around 5.45pm on Thursday, 27 September.

A red Jaguar XF and a blue Volkswagen Passat estate collided head on.

Both front seat passengers were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. One remains in hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it to contact them with information.

Police are also keen to speak with anyone who has dash-cam footage of either the event or which shows the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone who can assist officers with their investigation, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Traffic Constable PC Will Lane quoting reference number 12180181113.

Alternatively you can email will.lane@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk