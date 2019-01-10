Pathway to Scarborough's Grand Hotel closed by council due to cracks appearing in pavement

Scarborough Borough Council have closed the public footpath to the town's Grand Hotel after large cracks began to appear in the pavement.

The cracks are thought to have come as a result of piling works being carried out at the Futurist Theatre site.

As a result of the crack, the council has been forced to close the pathway while it investigates the causes.

A council spokesperson said: "We are aware of this and the footpath is closed to members of the public as a result.

"Our engineers are looking into it to determine the cause of the crack so we’re not yet in a position to say when it will be repaired and the path reopened."

It comes as local residents have also complained about cracks to both pathways and their own properties as a result of the works.