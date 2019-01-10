Pathway to Scarborough's Grand Hotel remains closed due to cracks appearing in pavement

Scarborough Borough Council are continuing to monitor cracks in the footpath to the Grand Hotel, with the patch remaining closed for the foreseeable future.

The cracks appeared late last year, with the council closing the walkway while engineers determined the cause and best way to repair the footway.

A council spokesperson said: "We are aware of this and the footpath is closed to members of the public as a result.

"Our engineers are looking into it to determine the cause of the crack so we’re not yet in a position to say when it will be repaired and the path reopened."

It comes as local residents have also complained about cracks to both pathways and their own properties as a result of the works.