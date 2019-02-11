Paws-itive development for pet owners as Doggy Creche opens

Malton, known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital and “The UK’s Most Dog Friendly Town” is launching a ‘Doggy Creche’ in February.

The new doggy-haven is being introduced to ensure a stress-free experience for visitors and to provide a safe-haven away from the crowds for pooches.

Visitors at the Doggy Creche will be looked after by volunteers from Ryedale Dog Rescue, whilst Burgess Petcare will be supplying food so that pampered pups can enjoy a tasty lunch, free of charge.

Experienced dog trainer and behaviourist Charlie Clive will also be on hand to help.

Open for visitors from 9:30am the Creche, based opposite the Milton Rooms, will feature at a range of exciting events on the town calendar this year, including: Monthly Food Markets (9 March, 12 October and 9 November), the Food Lovers Festival (25 & 26 May), the Harvest Food Festival (7 & 8 September) and the Christmas Market (7 & 8 December).

Visit Malton Director Tom Naylor Leyland said: “We are thrilled to be introducing the Doggy Creche to our upcoming events this year and further developing the Malton experience as a fun, enjoyable day out to all visitors, including pooches – Malton is ‘The UK’s Most Dog Friendly Town’ after all!”