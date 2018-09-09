Peasholm Park to stage memory walk

Scarborough Dementia Action Alliance is organising a Memory Walk to support people with dementia and their families.

People are invited to put on something Blue and join the Scarborough DAA Memory Walk on September 30 2018, at 1.30pm.

The walk will take place in Peasholm Park and will involve a 3km walk around the park and tree glen.

The walk is accessible to people of all abilities and will focus on enjoyment of the tranquil setting and points of interest.

Walkers are urged to gain sponsorship for the walk. Sponsorship packs can be requested by calling 01723 500958 or emailing louise.morgan@alzheimers.org.uk.

Alternatively, people can turn up on the day and pay a recommended minimum donation of £3.

Scarborough’s Dementia Alliance brings together members of the local community who pledge to work towards a dementia friendly society.

Organisations signed up to the Alliance include large and small retailers, care providers, local authorities, hospital trusts, emergency services, faith groups, financial and professional services, charities and transport operators.

June Stephenson, manager at Orchard House Day Care and member of Scarborough DAA said: “It is essential that we all Unite Against Dementia to make our local communities dementia friendly.

"The sponsored Memory Walk enables us to raise awareness of dementia and celebrate those organisations who are pledged to help us fight the disease. We intend to make this an annual event.”