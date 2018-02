Emergency services have been called to reports that a pedestrian has been hit by a car near Scalby School.

The incident occurred on Green Lane where a pedestrian has been hit by a car at 2.40pm today (February 8).

The ambulance service is currently treating the pedestrian.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said officers are still at the scene.

"The road is currently obstructed and we'd ask drivers to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident."

More to follow.