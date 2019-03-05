Penalty joy as Scarborough Athletic see off York City

Scarborough Athletic booked their place in the final of the North Riding FA Senior Cup on Tuesday night when they beat derby rivals York City 3-0 on penalties.

After a tame 90 minutes of football, Boro held it together to make sure they emerged victorious and they now await the winners of Marske and Middlesbrough.

Boss Steve Kittrick made five changes from Saturday's defeat against what turned out to be a strong side put out by his counterpart Steve Watson.

With the fans creating a crackling atmosphere at a packed Flamingo Land Stadium, Boro set out with best foot forward, creating a couple of chances early doors that were mopped up by the York backline.

The best opening of the early knockings came after 20 minutes, when Wayne Brooksby cut in on the left and whipped in a shot at goal that was saved by the arm of keeper Ryan Whitley.

As expected, the game then turned into a traditional derby battle, with both teams fighting away for the bragging rights.

A long ball from keeper Tommy Taylor finally found a chink in the York armour and James Walshaw did brilliantly to hold off his man and fire in a shot. But Whitley made another fine stop to push the ball to safety.

York began to ease themselves into some good positions as the half progressed and Alex Harris did beat Taylor with a stinging shot, but it tested the sidenetting rather than the back of the net.

The Minstermen threatened again at the beginning of the second half, but firstly Kev Burgess and then Jack Johnson were aware to deal with the problems the presented.

Boss Kittrick's plans were dealt a blow just before the hour when former York man Michael Coulson went down in his own box after some defensive duty. He was helped off the pitch in some pain and James Cadman took his place.

Cadman's first meaningful involvement saw the midfielder deliver a delicious ball into the York box, but Walshaw's looping header sailed just wide.

It looked as though the deadlock had finally been broken after 71 minutes when the ball ricocheted into the path of Wayne Brooksby and he slid home, but his celebrations were cut short by the referee blowing up for handball.

As had been a trait in recent weeks, Boro were forced back in the latter stages by their opponents, but they defended manfully against a York side, who looks a touch lacking in attacking confidence.

That was clear when a penalty shootout was signalled by the referee at the end of the 90 minutes.

Jordan Burrow, Alex Harris and Joe Tait took three of the worst penalties you will ever see, while Walshaw, Brooksby and the commanding Ross Killock kept their calm and Boro booked a place in the final.