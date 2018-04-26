Penguins enjoy p-p-p-perfect birthday party

Penguins at Sea Life Scarborough had a cool time with a frozen cake at their recent party

Members of staff at the attraction organised the party to celebrate 10 of the birds’ birthdays.

The penguin enclosure was decorated and the birds were presented with a frozen fish cake as a special treat.

Custard, George, Calimero, Gonzo, Clumsey, Krusty, Pinky, Mavis, Sushi and Peso all celebrated birthdays this month from the youngest, Custard turning 2 to George and Clumsey, the oldest penguins at the attraction who turned 16.

Head of animal care, Lyndsey Crawford-Darwell, said: “We have a thriving colony of Humboldt penguins here at the centre and with so many birthdays in one month we wanted to have a bit of a party.

“Humboldt penguins generally breed from March to August so we’ve had a lot of chicks born in April over the past few years. We’re right in the middle of breeding season at the moment so fingers crossed we will get a few more chicks this year as well.

“George is our oldest bird and she’s had three chicks over the years. Last summer was the first time she successfully raised her chick, who we named Dangermouse, without any intervention from us which was fantastic.

“Dangermouse has now moved to Sea Life Hunstanton to help diversify their colony.

“All of our birds have distinct personalities; Custard is known as the naughty penguin as he was hand reared by us on site and as such is very comfortable around humans. He’s always going up to guests on the walk way and trying to untie their shoelaces!”