With days at the beach, beautiful churches, nature trails and stunning walks all within minutes of the town centre there's plenty to do without having to pay. Here's a list of 10 of ten of the best things to do in Scarborough which won't cost you a thing.

1. St Mary's Church St Mary's Church dates back to 1150. Visitors can learn about the destruction of the church in the English Civil was and can visit Anne Bronte's grave. Neil Silk jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. South Cliff Italian Gardens The beautiful gardens leading down to the beach from South Cliff are nearing the end of an extensive restoration project so that generations to come can enjoy the green space. Kevin Allen jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Peasholm Park and Glenn Take a stroll around the Japanese-inspired park, visit the pagoda and go on the Peasholm glen tree trail to discover one of the richest and most diverse tree populations of any English town. Steve Bambridge jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. St Martin-on-the-hill The church was designed by George Frederick Bodley from Hull.The windows exhibit designs by celebrated artists William Morris, Sir Edward Burne-Jones, Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Philip Webb and Ford Madox Brown. Kevin Allen jpimedia Buy a Photo

