10 photos of Kylie at Glastonbury in the countdown to her Scarborough Open Air Theatre performance
Ahead of her sell out show in Scarborough next week, here are 10 photos of Kylie during her performance on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage .
Fans were delighted last year when the Open Air Theatre announced another legendary act had been booked to play on the Yorkshire coast. Hot on Britney's heels, tickets for Kylie's show on August 1 have completely sold out. It is one of three remaining tour dates including Brighton on August 3 and Dubai on December 6. At the end of June, Kylie finally performed solo on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage having had to pull out of her headline set in 2005 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The audience in Scarborough will no doubt be treated to a similar set list of hits such as Especially For You, Can't Get You Out of My Head, and Spinning Around.