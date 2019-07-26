10 photos of Kylie at Glastonbury in the countdown to her Scarborough Open Air Theatre performance

Fans were delighted last year when the Open Air Theatre announced another legendary act had been booked to play on the Yorkshire coast. Hot on Britney's heels, tickets for Kylie's show on August 1 have completely sold out. It is one of three remaining tour dates including Brighton on August 3 and Dubai on December 6. At the end of June, Kylie finally performed solo on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage having had to pull out of her headline set in 2005 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The audience in Scarborough will no doubt be treated to a similar set list of hits such as Especially For You, Can't Get You Out of My Head, and Spinning Around.

10 photos of Kylie at Glastonbury. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Dancing in the sunshine Tens of thousands of delighted fans in the sunshine to watch the pop star. Ian Gavan Getty Buy a Photo

3. Addressing the crowd Kylie spoke to crowd throughout her set, at one point breaking down when recalling watching her replacement in 2005 from her home in Australia. Ian Gavan Getty Buy a Photo

4. Showtime She did not disappoint with a set crammed full of hits, and an elaborate stage production. Ian Gavan Getty Buy a Photo

View more